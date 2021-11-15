Spartans rebound at home in win over Terrapins, Mel Tucker game-week press conference pre-Ohio State | Current Sports | Nov. 15, 2021
The Michigan State football team reaches nine wins, beating Maryland on Saturday. We react. Also, the Mel Tucker game-week press conference is on deck.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into Saturday's MSU football win over Maryland at Spartan Stadium. MSU bounced back from a road loss to Purdue, getting its ninth win of the year against the Terrapins. We recap the win and also bring to you the Mel Tucker game-week press conference, as the team now preps to hit the road against Ohio State this weekend.
Episode 1877