Current Sports with Al Martin

Spartans rebound at home in win over Terrapins, Mel Tucker game-week press conference pre-Ohio State | Current Sports | Nov. 15, 2021

Published November 15, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST
The Michigan State football team reaches nine wins, beating Maryland on Saturday. We react. Also, the Mel Tucker game-week press conference is on deck.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into Saturday's MSU football win over Maryland at Spartan Stadium. MSU bounced back from a road loss to Purdue, getting its ninth win of the year against the Terrapins. We recap the win and also bring to you the Mel Tucker game-week press conference, as the team now preps to hit the road against Ohio State this weekend.

Episode 1877

Current Sports with Al MartinMel TuckerMSU Football TeamMSU Football over MarylandMSU SpartansSpartan StadiumMichigan State vs. Ohio State Football
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
