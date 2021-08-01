-
The Michigan State football team took on reigning Big Ten Champions Ohio State in a frigid rivalry showdown on Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium,…
-
MSU Football; Brian Lewerke; Ohio State Football; MSU Basketball; LaMelo Ball; Detroit Lions; Fit Friday's with Johnny Lewis On today's episode of Current…
-
MSU Football Blowout; Mark Dantonio; Ohio State Football; College Football Playoff Rankings; Seth Newman; Weekend Winners.Today on "Current Sports with Al…
-
Eron Harris; MSU vs. Ohio State Football Preview; MSU Men's Basketball; Basketball; Body Building; Keyon Clinton. Remember the name? Co-hosting "Current…
-
MSU Men's Basketball; Athletes and Activism; NCAA Recruiting Violations; FBI Investigation; Ernie Boone; MSU Football Preview. At Spartan Stadium, the MSU…
-
Michigan State Football, Ohio State Football, Deshaun Tate, Michigan State Basketball, Clock Controversy and Weekend Winners.On today's "Current Sports…
-
Michigan State vs. Ohio State Football, High School Football, Jeremy Miller, Pigs vs. Freaks, Scott Pohl, College Football Predictions, and Reflection…