Hey Michigan, it's about time! Reaction to Wolverines heading to Big Ten Championship, and Spartans do away with Penn State in artic conditions | Current Sports | Nov. 29, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we return from the Thanksgiving weekend with a TON to get to! We react to the Michigan Wolverines finally beating the Ohio State Buckeyes after years upon years of misery. How was Jim Harbaugh's team able to finally get the job done and what does it mean for the team moving forward? Also, Mel Tucker and the Michigan State football team found a way to top Penn State under some really harsh wintery conditions at Spartan Stadium, marking 10-wins for the Spartans to close out the regular season. Where might MSU play its bowl game? That, and so much more coming your way on this Monday show!

Episode 1882