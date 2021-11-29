© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Hey Michigan, it's about time! Reaction to Wolverines heading to Big Ten Championship, and Spartans do away with Penn State in artic conditions | Current Sports | Nov. 29, 2021

Published November 29, 2021 at 1:18 PM EST
The University of Michigan football stadium is shown in Ann Arbor, Mich., this summer. Health officials in Michigan say infections among university students account for over 60% of local infections.
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh finally gets the Ohio State monkey off his back and Mel Tucker finishes the regular season with an MSU win over Penn State.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we return from the Thanksgiving weekend with a TON to get to! We react to the Michigan Wolverines finally beating the Ohio State Buckeyes after years upon years of misery. How was Jim Harbaugh's team able to finally get the job done and what does it mean for the team moving forward? Also, Mel Tucker and the Michigan State football team found a way to top Penn State under some really harsh wintery conditions at Spartan Stadium, marking 10-wins for the Spartans to close out the regular season. Where might MSU play its bowl game? That, and so much more coming your way on this Monday show!

Episode 1882

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
