-
We preview the final regular season game for the Michigan State football team, on the road against Penn State tomorrow afternoon. How would you grade the…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 320 yards and hit Ty Fryfogle for two touchdown passes as No. 10 Indiana remained unbeaten with an…
-
We are now less than 24 hours away from the start of the 2020 Michigan State football season! Al breaks down the X's and O's of the opening game against…
-
MSU Football; Mark Dantonio; Michigan Football; Ohio State Football; Jim HarbaughOn today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by…
-
MSU Football; Ohio State Football; Mark Dantonio; Brian Lewerke; Ryan Day; Weekend WinnersOn today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al breaks…
-
Justin Fields; Chase Young; Nate Stanley; Michael Penix Jr.; K.J Hill; Chris Olave; Jim Harbaugh; Derrick Rose Michigan State will have its biggest test…
-
Jim Harbaugh; Urban Meyer; Johnny Lewis; Kenny Goins On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al talks day two of Big Ten media days, which…
-
Urban Meyer; Ohio State Football; Jim Harbaugh; Michigan Football; MSU Basketball; Cassius WinstonOn today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al…
-
MSU Men's Soccer; Ryan Sierakowski; Current Sports production assistantsThey don't have to go home, but they cannot stay here. On today's episode of…
-
Michigan Football; Jim Harbaugh; Urban Meyer; Ohio State Football; Michigan State Football; Mark Dantonio; Rutgers FootballOn today's Cyber Monday edition…