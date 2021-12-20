© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

The Detroit Lions get another dub; Tiger and Charlie Woods stun at the PNC Championship | Current Sports | Dec. 20, 2021

Published December 20, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST
Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions
/
Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions got a win of historic proportions yesterday, beating the double-digit win Arizona Cardinals.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the second win of the season for the Detroit Lions, who beat the Arizona Cardinals yesterday, 30-12. What led to the win and is the culture of the team changing? Also, Al touches upon the amazing weekend for Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship. How far are we from seeing Tiger back at full strength? That, and more!

Episode 1894

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinDetroit LionsDan CampbellArizona CardinalsKyler MurrayJared GoffTiger Woods
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin