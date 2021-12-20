The Detroit Lions get another dub; Tiger and Charlie Woods stun at the PNC Championship | Current Sports | Dec. 20, 2021
The Detroit Lions got a win of historic proportions yesterday, beating the double-digit win Arizona Cardinals.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the second win of the season for the Detroit Lions, who beat the Arizona Cardinals yesterday, 30-12. What led to the win and is the culture of the team changing? Also, Al touches upon the amazing weekend for Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship. How far are we from seeing Tiger back at full strength? That, and more!
Episode 1894