We recap the big weekend in sports, which included an historic win for Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship, the NBA / NHL playoffs, and the latest…
We recap the MSU men's basketball loss at Maryland on Sunday afternoon. Also, Al recaps how the PGA honored famed golfer Tiger Woods, who is still…
We discuss the car accident of Tiger Woods and what it now means for his career, as well as comb through the stunning MSU men's basketball victory over…
The Lansing School District decided on Thursday to to cancel Fall sports and extracurricular activities. Al gives thoughts on whether, or not, this is the…
We dive into the new coronavirus guidelines outlined by the Michigan High School Athletic Association. But, how safe do you feel sending your children…
Lamar Jackson; Michael Vick; Tiger Woods; Max Bischel; Ron DeLeonSometimes your idols turn into your rivals. On this episode of Current Sports with Al…
Anthony Davis to Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James; New Orleans Pelicans; US Open; Gary Woodland; Tiger WoodsOn today's Current Sports with Al Martin…
On Monday's SOTD, Al gives the final word on Tiger Woods' championship at The Masters on Sunday, discussing what it meant to have the game's most dominant…
Michgian State Football Spring Game; Michigan State Football alternate uniforms; Masters win for Tiger WoodsOn today's Current Sports with Al Martin we…
Blake Griffin; Andre Drummond; Reggie Jackson; Dwane Casey; Giannis Antetokounmpo; Khris Middleton; Eric Bledsoe; Brook LopezThe Detroit Pistons have…