The unchecked mental health of Antonio Brown, talent outweighing distraction?; MSU men's basketball v. Nebraska preview | Current Sports | Jan 5., 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the latest troubling chapter concerning Antonio Brown, star NFL wide receiver. Brown walked out on the Tampa Buccaneers during Sunday's win against the New York Jets in dramatic fashion. The player has had a troubled history on and off the field. What does it say about the mental health of athletes today and will Brown ever compete in professional football again? Also, we get you prepped for tonight's MSU men's basketball matchup against Nebraska. New COVID-19 protocols will be in place for those attending. That, and more.

Episode 1899