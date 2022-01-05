© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

The unchecked mental health of Antonio Brown, talent outweighing distraction?; MSU men's basketball v. Nebraska preview | Current Sports | Jan 5., 2021

Published January 5, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST
We tackle the latest troubling chapter in the Antonio Brown NFL saga.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the latest troubling chapter concerning Antonio Brown, star NFL wide receiver. Brown walked out on the Tampa Buccaneers during Sunday's win against the New York Jets in dramatic fashion. The player has had a troubled history on and off the field. What does it say about the mental health of athletes today and will Brown ever compete in professional football again? Also, we get you prepped for tonight's MSU men's basketball matchup against Nebraska. New COVID-19 protocols will be in place for those attending. That, and more.

Episode 1899

Current Sports with Al Martin
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
