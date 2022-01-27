MSU men's basketball falls at Illinois; MSU women's basketball preps for two-game road test | Current Sports | Jan. 26, 2022
What led to the Spartans falling by one point against the Fighting Illini?
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, the Michigan State men's basketball team fell on the road at Illinois, losing by one point. What led to loss and what must the Spartans improve upon as they now look ahead to facing rival Michigan on Saturday afternoon? Also, the Michigan State women's basketball team gets ready for a tough road test starting on Thursday night. We discuss that, and more!
Episode 1911