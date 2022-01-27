© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU men's basketball falls at Illinois; MSU women's basketball preps for two-game road test | Current Sports | Jan. 26, 2022

Published January 27, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST
Suzy Merchant 1
Ian Gilmour (WDBM)
/
Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant shouts instructions to her team.

What led to the Spartans falling by one point against the Fighting Illini?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, the Michigan State men's basketball team fell on the road at Illinois, losing by one point. What led to loss and what must the Spartans improve upon as they now look ahead to facing rival Michigan on Saturday afternoon? Also, the Michigan State women's basketball team gets ready for a tough road test starting on Thursday night. We discuss that, and more!

Episode 1911

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
