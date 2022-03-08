© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Historic weekend in Michigan State sports, which includes Tom Izzo getting 663 | Current Sports | Mar. 7, 2022

Published March 8, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST
MSU Athletics
MSU Athletics

Tom Izzo has become the all-time winningest head coach in Big Ten basketball history!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the historic weekend that was for multiple Michigan State sports. A record-setting night for the women's gymnastics team; a day for the MSU wrestling team that catapults them into a postseason showing; and Tom Izzo becoming the all-time winningest Big Ten coach of all-time. We discuss it all on this eventful day of Current Sports!

Episode 1931

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin College AthleticsBig Ten Basketball TournamentTom IzzoGabe BrownByron CenterMichigan State GymnasticsMichigan State WrestlingJenison Field House
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin