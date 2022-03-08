Historic weekend in Michigan State sports, which includes Tom Izzo getting 663 | Current Sports | Mar. 7, 2022
Tom Izzo has become the all-time winningest head coach in Big Ten basketball history!
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the historic weekend that was for multiple Michigan State sports. A record-setting night for the women's gymnastics team; a day for the MSU wrestling team that catapults them into a postseason showing; and Tom Izzo becoming the all-time winningest Big Ten coach of all-time. We discuss it all on this eventful day of Current Sports!
Episode 1931