Mel Tucker getting MSU football ready for spring season; WILD perfect NCAA Tourney bracket odds | Current Sports | Mar. 16, 2022
Michigan State spring football officially arrived for MSU this week!
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the start of spring football for the Michigan State football team. The Spartans held their first spring practice of the year on Tuesday and head coach Mel Tucker breaks down how the team is approaching the spring season. Also, Al tells you about the wild odds pertaining to nailing a perfect NCAA Tournament bracket.
Episode 1936