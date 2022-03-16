© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Mel Tucker getting MSU football ready for spring season; WILD perfect NCAA Tourney bracket odds | Current Sports | Mar. 16, 2022

Michigan State spring football officially arrived for MSU this week!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the start of spring football for the Michigan State football team. The Spartans held their first spring practice of the year on Tuesday and head coach Mel Tucker breaks down how the team is approaching the spring season. Also, Al tells you about the wild odds pertaining to nailing a perfect NCAA Tournament bracket.

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
