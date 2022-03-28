© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Michigan / Villanova Sweet 16 preview; The wild NFL offseason that has been; Mel Tucker gives MSU spring football update | Current Sports | Mar. 28, 2022

Published March 28, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT
MSU football coach Mel Tucker.
MSU Athletics
/
MSU Athletics

Do the Wolverines have what it takes to advance to the Elite 8?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into tonight's Michigan / Villanova NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup. Do the Wolverines have what it takes to advance to the Elite 8? We preview. Also, the NFL has been filled with a ton of shocking offseason movement. We give you update and reaction. And, MSU football coach Mel Tucker gives an update on spring football.

Episode 1940

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin MSU Football TeamMel TuckerMichigan BasketballJuwan HowardNFL
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin