Picking the winner of the NCAA Tournament is not easy, but every year, people think they got it right.The 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament is over,…
We bring to you the press conference of MSU football coach Mel Tucker as the Spartans are in the middle of spring practice. Also, Al gives final thoughts…
The Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament is now set, and the Michigan Wolverines are still rolling. We recap the madness of March! On today's Current Sports…
The Michigan State men's basketball team will open up the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday against Maryland. We preview the matchup!On today's Current…
Juwan Howard will get the chance to coach his son at the University of Michigan; Mel Tucker lands another commit for MSU football; UFC 249 not happening…
MSU Basketball; Tom Izzo; Michigan Basketball; Juwan Howard; NFL Wild Card Weekend 2020; Mike McCarthyOn today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin,…
Juwan Howard; John Beilein; Jalen Rose; Jordan Poole; Charles Matthews; Ignas Brazdeikis; Drake; Tom Izzo; Earle RobinsonJuwan Howard is officially the…
Earle Robinson; John Beilein; Cleveland Cavaliers; Michigan Basketball; NBA Draft LotteryOn today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the…
March Madness; Michigan Basketball; Texas Tech Basketball; Michigan State Basketball; LSU Basketball;It's Gameday! On today's episode of Current Sports…
Michigan State Basketball; Michigan Basketball Big Ten Tournament; March Madness; Selection Sunday; Anthony IanniOn today's episode of Current Sports with…