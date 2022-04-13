© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Gil Brandt and Adam Schefter apologize over Dwayne Haskins comments; Frank Vogel Fired from Lakers; Scottie Scheffler wins 'The Masters' | Current Sports | Apr. 11, 2022

Published April 13, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT
Dwayne Haskins.png
Creative Commons
/
Creative Commons
Former Ohio State and NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed away over the weekend after being struck on a highway.

Dwayne Haskins passed away over the weekend, victim of a highway accident.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the comments and tweet centered on the death of NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins that have former NFL executive Gil Brandt and NFL insider Adam Schefter in hot water. Also, the LA Lakers have fired head coach Frank Vogel. How much blame does he deserve for the demise of the franchise this season? And, we recap Scottie Scheffler's amazing win at 'The Masters'.

Episode 1951

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin NFLFrank VogelLA LakersMastersGolfCollege Athletics
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin