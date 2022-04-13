Gil Brandt and Adam Schefter apologize over Dwayne Haskins comments; Frank Vogel Fired from Lakers; Scottie Scheffler wins 'The Masters' | Current Sports | Apr. 11, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the comments and tweet centered on the death of NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins that have former NFL executive Gil Brandt and NFL insider Adam Schefter in hot water. Also, the LA Lakers have fired head coach Frank Vogel. How much blame does he deserve for the demise of the franchise this season? And, we recap Scottie Scheffler's amazing win at 'The Masters'.

Episode 1951