Nia Clouden heading to the WNBA, taken 12th to Connecticut; NBA play-in tournament preview; Steve Wilks and Ray Horton join Brian Flores NFL lawsuit | Current Sports | Apr. 12, 2022
Nia Clouden becomes the fifth MSU women's basketball player taken in the WNBA Draft.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we highlight former MSU women's basketball star Nia Clouden, who was selected with the 12th overall pick to the Connecticut Sun in last night's WNBA Draft. Also, we preview the NBA play-in tournament, which begins tonight. And two NFL coaches are joining the Brian Flores lawsuit against the league on grounds of racial discrimination.
Episode 1952