portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Nia Clouden heading to the WNBA, taken 12th to Connecticut; NBA play-in tournament preview; Steve Wilks and Ray Horton join Brian Flores NFL lawsuit | Current Sports | Apr. 12, 2022

Published April 13, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT
Nia Clouden.png
MSU Athletics
/
MSU Athletics
Former MSU women's basketball player Nia Clouden is headed to the WNBA.

Nia Clouden becomes the fifth MSU women's basketball player taken in the WNBA Draft.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we highlight former MSU women's basketball star Nia Clouden, who was selected with the 12th overall pick to the Connecticut Sun in last night's WNBA Draft. Also, we preview the NBA play-in tournament, which begins tonight. And two NFL coaches are joining the Brian Flores lawsuit against the league on grounds of racial discrimination.

Episode 1952

Current Sports with Al Martin Nia CloudenMSU Women's BasketballMSU SpartansSuzy MerchantWNBAWNBA DraftNFLNBA
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
