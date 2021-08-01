-
It's official. Cade Cunningham is a member of the Detroit Pistons, selected as the top pick in last night's NBA Draft. We react. Also, discussion centered…
We have an NBA Draft special coming your way! We break down all of the draft action for tonight, and the obvious selection for the Detroit Pistons, who…
The Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA championship in 50 years! We have reaction and discussion centered on the historic sports moment. On today's…
Jason Ruff, play-by-play voice of the Odessa Jackalopes, joins the show to talk all things hockey! On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we invite MSU…
The Tokyo Olympics have banned 'Soul Cap', which is geared toward toward African American hair and comfort in the water. Al breaks down why the ruling is…
Is the controversy around the Portland Trailblazers head coaching hiring of former Detroit Pistons great Chauncey Billups justified? We also dive into…
We recap the busy sports weekend as three local athletes came just short of Tokyo Olympic bids, as well as an update on MSU football flipping a top…
The Detroit Pistons will have the number one overall pick in this year's NBA Draft! We break down what it means for the future of the franchise. On…
College basketball coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski is calling it a career. Why are so many leaving the college game right now? Also, we recap the NBA…
We discuss the new addition for Mel Tucker and the MSU football program. Also, Frank Ragnow has become the highest paid center in the NFL. What does this…