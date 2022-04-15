Michigan State football Spring Game preview: Why this day is major Mel Tucker's recruiting goals / Positional groups / Spring Game attendance | Current Sports | Apr. 15, 2022
All things MSU Spring Game!
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into all things the Michigan State football spring game, which will take place tomorrow afternoon at Spartan Stadium. We explain why this is such a big day for recruiting and Mel Tucker's future prospects. Also, which positional groups will you be paying attention to? Who will take over for Kenneth Walker III as the star running back? All of that, and more, on today's Current Sports!
Episode 1954