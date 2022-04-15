© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Michigan State football Spring Game preview: Why this day is major Mel Tucker's recruiting goals / Positional groups / Spring Game attendance | Current Sports | Apr. 15, 2022

Published April 15, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT
All things MSU Spring Game!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into all things the Michigan State football spring game, which will take place tomorrow afternoon at Spartan Stadium. We explain why this is such a big day for recruiting and Mel Tucker's future prospects. Also, which positional groups will you be paying attention to? Who will take over for Kenneth Walker III as the star running back? All of that, and more, on today's Current Sports!

Episode 1954

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Michigan State UniversityMSU Football Spring GameMel Tucker EraMel TuckerMSU Spring GameCollege FootballCollege AthleticsMSU football
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
