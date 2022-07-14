The S.W.A.P. Meet with James Moore: 2022 MSU Athletics HOF class revealed; Lansing Sexton High School mascot change; New tailgating rules for MSU football | Current Sports | July 13, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we invite James Moore, the former MSU football fullback great and founder of S.W.A.P. (Speaking With A Purpose), to the hour! This week Moore, as a Lansing Sexton High School alum, gives thoughts on news of a mascot change from "Big Reds." Also, we dive into the MSU football tailgating changes, which are designed to enhance the fan experience on Saturday's. And the 2022 MSU Athletics Hall of Fame class has been announced! That, as well as a touching message from Moore concerning the health of his father.

Episode 1990

