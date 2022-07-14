© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

The S.W.A.P. Meet with James Moore: 2022 MSU Athletics HOF class revealed; Lansing Sexton High School mascot change; New tailgating rules for MSU football | Current Sports | July 13, 2022

Published July 14, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT
Moore_.png
WKAR-MSU
/

Another edition of S.W.A.P. coming your way!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we invite James Moore, the former MSU football fullback great and founder of S.W.A.P. (Speaking With A Purpose), to the hour! This week Moore, as a Lansing Sexton High School alum, gives thoughts on news of a mascot change from "Big Reds." Also, we dive into the MSU football tailgating changes, which are designed to enhance the fan experience on Saturday's. And the 2022 MSU Athletics Hall of Fame class has been announced! That, as well as a touching message from Moore concerning the health of his father.

Episode 1990

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Mel TuckerMSU SpartansMSU Football TeamtailgateMSU Hall of FameDraymond Green
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
