© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

LIV players file lawsuit against PGA Tour; NFL appealing Watson suspension; Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years; Lions training camp | Current Sports | Aug. 5, 2022

Published August 5, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT
Griner.png
Creative Commons
/
Creative Commons

Russia has sentenced WNBA superstar Brittney Griner to 9 years for cannabis possession.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring you more news concerning the LIV Golf Series, as 11 players on LIV have decided to sue the PGA Tour. We discuss the details. Also, a Russian court has sentenced WNBA superstar Brittney Griner to 9 years in prison due to her possession of cannabis at an airport security checkpoint. What does this now mean in terms of trying to get her back home to the United States? That, as well as sound from Detroit Lions training camp!

Episode 2000

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Detroit LionsDan CampbellBrittney GrinerairportsRussiaGolfPhil Mickelson
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin