LIV players file lawsuit against PGA Tour; NFL appealing Watson suspension; Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years; Lions training camp | Current Sports | Aug. 5, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring you more news concerning the LIV Golf Series, as 11 players on LIV have decided to sue the PGA Tour. We discuss the details. Also, a Russian court has sentenced WNBA superstar Brittney Griner to 9 years in prison due to her possession of cannabis at an airport security checkpoint. What does this now mean in terms of trying to get her back home to the United States? That, as well as sound from Detroit Lions training camp!

Episode 2000