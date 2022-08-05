© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

NFL preseason kicks-off with Hall of Fame game; Prisoner-swap talks begin with Brittney Griner case; MSU football sound from training camp opening day | Current Sports | Aug. 5, 2022

Published August 5, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT
Training camp begins for the MSU football team!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into MSU football preseason training camp, which began on Thursday. Hear what third-year head coach Mel Tucker had to say about finally getting started on the field with preparation before opening day against Western Michigan. Also, the NFL unofficially got underway last night with the Hall of Fame preseason game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders. How good does it feel to finally have football back? And we discuss a possible prisoner-swap between Russia and the United States, which could finally bring WNBA superstar Brittney Griner home. That, and more!

Episode 2001

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Brittney GrinerMel TuckerMSU Football TeamSpartan StadiumNFLNFL Preseason
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
