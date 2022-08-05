NFL preseason kicks-off with Hall of Fame game; Prisoner-swap talks begin with Brittney Griner case; MSU football sound from training camp opening day | Current Sports | Aug. 5, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into MSU football preseason training camp, which began on Thursday. Hear what third-year head coach Mel Tucker had to say about finally getting started on the field with preparation before opening day against Western Michigan. Also, the NFL unofficially got underway last night with the Hall of Fame preseason game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders. How good does it feel to finally have football back? And we discuss a possible prisoner-swap between Russia and the United States, which could finally bring WNBA superstar Brittney Griner home. That, and more!

Episode 2001