Mel Tucker speaks on second preseason scrimmage for MSU football team; Lions get preseason win over Colts | Current Sports | Aug. 22, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the Detroit Lions preseason game 2 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. We discuss the back-up quarterback battle, as well as the crowded wide receiver positions. And MSU football coach Mel Tucker hits the podium from Spartan Stadium this morning to provide an update on preseason training camp. What did Tucker see from Saturday's scrimmage that is encouraging as game week against Western Michigan looms? That, and more!

Episode 2009