Mel Tucker speaks on second preseason scrimmage for MSU football team; Lions get preseason win over Colts | Current Sports | Aug. 22, 2022

Published August 22, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT
What were the biggest takeaways from MSU football's second preseason scrimmage on Saturday?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the Detroit Lions preseason game 2 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. We discuss the back-up quarterback battle, as well as the crowded wide receiver positions. And MSU football coach Mel Tucker hits the podium from Spartan Stadium this morning to provide an update on preseason training camp. What did Tucker see from Saturday's scrimmage that is encouraging as game week against Western Michigan looms? That, and more!

Current Sports with Al Martin Big Ten College FootballBig Ten ConferenceMSU Football TeamMSU SpartansDetroit Lions
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
