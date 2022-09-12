© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Why Lions fans should feel good about that season-opening loss to the Eagles; MSU shuts-out Akron, but is there something wrong with Payton Thorne?; Football frenzy Monday | Current Sports | Sep. 12, 2022

Published September 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
A moral Lions victory?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the Detroit Lions season-opening loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. It may be a loss, but we explain why Lions fans should be encouraged. Also, the Michigan State football team shut-out Akron 52-0 on Saturday at Spartan Stadiums. But, is there an area of concern when it comes to starting quarterback Payton Thorne? That, and more, on this Monday football frenzy!

Current Sports with Al Martin MSU Football TeamMSU SpartansDetroit LionsPhiladelphia EaglesNFL
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
