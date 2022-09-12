Why Lions fans should feel good about that season-opening loss to the Eagles; MSU shuts-out Akron, but is there something wrong with Payton Thorne?; Football frenzy Monday | Current Sports | Sep. 12, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the Detroit Lions season-opening loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. It may be a loss, but we explain why Lions fans should be encouraged. Also, the Michigan State football team shut-out Akron 52-0 on Saturday at Spartan Stadiums. But, is there an area of concern when it comes to starting quarterback Payton Thorne? That, and more, on this Monday football frenzy!

Episode 2022