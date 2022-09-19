© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Gameday eve! No. 11 MSU heads to the west coast to play Washington! What to watch and final prediction | Current Sports | Sept. 16, 2022

Published September 19, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT
What are you predictions on Saturday night's big game?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we provide a wall-to-wall game preview for Saturday night's big MSU football road game at Washington! Who are the players to watch for the Huskies program and what are the keys to success for the Spartans? Also, hear what MSU head coach Mel Tucker has to say about the big matchup that will test his team! Happy Fri-YAY!

Episode 2025

MSU Football TeamMel TuckerMSU SpartansCollege FootballBig Ten Football preview
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
