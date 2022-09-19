Gameday eve! No. 11 MSU heads to the west coast to play Washington! What to watch and final prediction | Current Sports | Sept. 16, 2022
What are you predictions on Saturday night's big game?
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we provide a wall-to-wall game preview for Saturday night's big MSU football road game at Washington! Who are the players to watch for the Huskies program and what are the keys to success for the Spartans? Also, hear what MSU head coach Mel Tucker has to say about the big matchup that will test his team! Happy Fri-YAY!
Episode 2025