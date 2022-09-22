Are the Detroit Lions contenders, or pretenders?; MSU starting quarterback Payton Thorne on Minnesota coming to East Lansing; Former UCLA forward Jalen Hill dies | Current Sports | Sept. 21, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the 1-1 start of the Detroit Lions, which has everyone across the league buzzing. The team is having historical success right now dating back to the end of last season. How far can they take it this season? Also, hear what MSU starting quarterback Payton Thorne has to say concerning the start of Big Ten play, as the team puts the loss at Washington in the rearview. That, as well as details on the shocking death of UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill, who was just 22 years old.

Episode 2028