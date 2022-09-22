© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Are the Detroit Lions contenders, or pretenders?; MSU starting quarterback Payton Thorne on Minnesota coming to East Lansing; Former UCLA forward Jalen Hill dies | Current Sports | Sept. 21, 2022

Published September 22, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the 1-1 start of the Detroit Lions, which has everyone across the league buzzing. The team is having historical success right now dating back to the end of last season. How far can they take it this season? Also, hear what MSU starting quarterback Payton Thorne has to say concerning the start of Big Ten play, as the team puts the loss at Washington in the rearview. That, as well as details on the shocking death of UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill, who was just 22 years old.

Episode 2028

Current Sports with Al Martin Payton ThorneSpartan AthleticsMSU Football TeamSpartan AthleticsDetroit Lions
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin