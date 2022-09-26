© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

The MSU football embarrassment against Minnesota and the criticism of head coach Mel Tucker | Current Sports | Sep. 26, 2022

Published September 26, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT
What are your thoughts on the second straight loss for the MSU football team?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin the MSU football team suffered its second straight loss of the season on Saturday, falling hard to Minnesota. How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for the blowout loss? Should changes be made to the assistant coaching staff? How should Spartan fans adjust their expectations for this team? All of that, and more, on today's show.

Current Sports with Al Martin Mel Tucker EraMinnesota FootballPJ FleckSpartan StadiumBig Ten Football
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
