Minnesota Football

  • Portrait of Coach Steve Finamore in basketball gym
    Current Sports on AM870
    Current Sports | February 20, 2019
    Minnesota Football; PJ Fleck; MSU Basketball; Rutgers Basketball; Lansing Sexton Basketball; Steve FinamoreOn today's "hump-day" edition of Current Sports…
  • Storm
    Current Sports on AM870
    Current Sports | October 16, 2017
    MSU Football; Expectations; University Of Michigan Football; Seth Newman; Detroit Lions; Weekend Winners.Through the wind and through the rain, Michigan…
  • Sports
    Current Sports | 11/3/15 | #578
    College Football Playoffs Rankings, Dantonio Press Conference, Monday Night Football, Greater Lansing Sports Authority, Michigan-Minnesota, and Top Five…
  • Sports
    Current Sports | 11/2/15 | #577
    The World Series, Kansas City Royals, Michigan's Escape, Jerry Kill Replacement, the Detroit Lions Meltdown, JT Barrett, Michigan High School Football,…
  • Sports
    Current Sports | 10/30/15 | #576
    Halloween Memories, High School Football Playoff Preview, Detroit Pistons Jersey Retirements, MSU Women's Basketball, Michigan-Minnesota Preview, and…
  • Sports
    Current Sports | 10/29/15 | #575
    Detroit Pistons' Season Start, Jerry Kill Retirement, World Series, Current Sports TV Preview, Nate Miller, Lansing United, Big Ten Football, and…
  • Sports
    Current Sports | 10/28/15 | #574
    The World Series, NBA Games, The Detroit Pistons, Opening Night, Jerry Kill, Kobe Bryant, and Michigan State men's basketball.On today's show, Al and…