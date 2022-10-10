MSU football falls hard at home to Ohio State...will the Spartans become bowl-eligible this year?; Mel Tucker and Ryan Day after the game | Current Sports | Oct. 10, 2022
How much have the goals changed for the MSU football team?
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we breakdown Saturday's 49 to 20 loss for the MSU football team against Ohio State. How have the goals shifted for the Spartans this season, and can they reach six wins for bowl eligibility? Hear what head coaches Mel Tucker and Ryan Day had to say after the game. That, and more!
Episode 2037