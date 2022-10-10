© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU football falls hard at home to Ohio State...will the Spartans become bowl-eligible this year?; Mel Tucker and Ryan Day after the game | Current Sports | Oct. 10, 2022

Published October 10, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT
MSU football coach Mel Tucker.
MSU Athletics
/
MSU Athletics

How much have the goals changed for the MSU football team?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we breakdown Saturday's 49 to 20 loss for the MSU football team against Ohio State. How have the goals shifted for the Spartans this season, and can they reach six wins for bowl eligibility? Hear what head coaches Mel Tucker and Ryan Day had to say after the game. That, and more!

Episode 2037

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin Mel TuckerMichigan State SpartansOhio State BuckeyesOhio State FootballRyan Day
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin