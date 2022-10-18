© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
MSU @ Michigan football scheduled as the second night game in rivalry history; Are the Michigan Wolverines a legit title contender?; Adam Nightingale MSU hockey update | Current Sports | Oct. 18, 2022

Published October 18, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT
Adam_Nightingale.png
MSU Athletics
/
MSU hockey coach Adam Nightingale.

Michigan State and Michigan will play under-the-lights in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29th.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the news concerning the start time of the MSU at Michigan football game. For just the second time in the rivalries history the game will be played at night. Also, for the first time in the history of the rivalry, both programs will be coming off bye-weeks. What are the chances that the Spartans can pull off the upset? Also, hear what MSU hockey head coach Adam Nightingale had to say about his team splitting the series against UMass Lowell last week. That, and more!

Episode 2041

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk.
