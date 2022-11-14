© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Brittney Griner transferred to a 'penal colony'; CFB playoff ranking takeaways; Scottie Hazelton and Payton Thorne speak on Rutgers @ MSU football | Current Sports | Nov. 10, 2022

Published November 14, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST
Hear what MSU defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton and junior quarterback Payton Thorne have to say about the upcoming matchup against Rutgers this weekend.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you an update on the Russian detainment of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is being transferred a unknown 'penal colony' location. Also, we dissect the latest rankings of the college football playoff. Has the committee gotten things right so far? And the MSU football team is getting ready for a matchup against Rutgers this weekend. Hear what defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton and junior quarterback Payton Thorne have to say about the game.

Episode 2054

Current Sports with Al Martin MSU Football TeamMichigan State SpartansBrittney GrinerCollege Football PlayoffPayton Thorne
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
