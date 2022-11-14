Brittney Griner transferred to a 'penal colony'; CFB playoff ranking takeaways; Scottie Hazelton and Payton Thorne speak on Rutgers @ MSU football | Current Sports | Nov. 10, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you an update on the Russian detainment of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is being transferred a unknown 'penal colony' location. Also, we dissect the latest rankings of the college football playoff. Has the committee gotten things right so far? And the MSU football team is getting ready for a matchup against Rutgers this weekend. Hear what defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton and junior quarterback Payton Thorne have to say about the game.

Episode 2054