The surging Detroit Lions; Joshua Jagger 'racial slur' MSU hockey update; The World Cup is here | Current Sports | Nov. 22, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the Detroit Lions, who are becoming one of the surprising teams of the NFL so far. The Lions are on a win streak and will play host to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day. Do they have what it takes to make the playoffs? Also, we give an update on the MSU hockey story concerning Joshua Jagger, who alleges that a player on Ohio State directed a racial slur at him during a game in early November. And the World Cup has begun in Qatar! Go team USA!

Episode 2060