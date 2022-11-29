© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
The surging Detroit Lions; Joshua Jagger 'racial slur' MSU hockey update; The World Cup is here | Current Sports | Nov. 22, 2022

Published November 29, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST
Can the Detroit Lions make the playoffs?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the Detroit Lions, who are becoming one of the surprising teams of the NFL so far. The Lions are on a win streak and will play host to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day. Do they have what it takes to make the playoffs? Also, we give an update on the MSU hockey story concerning Joshua Jagger, who alleges that a player on Ohio State directed a racial slur at him during a game in early November. And the World Cup has begun in Qatar! Go team USA!

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
