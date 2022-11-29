© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Why the Big Ten's punishment for MSU / UM makes no sense; Tom Izzo gives irate response during MSU basketball practice; Jagger Joshua fields questions on racial slur incident with Ohio State; Giving Tuesday is here! | Current Sports | Nov. 29, 2022

Published November 29, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST
We comb through the details of the Big Ten's punishment handed down on MSU / Michigan after the football postgame scuffle late last month.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the punishment for both MSU and Michigan stemming from the postgame altercation back in late October. The Big Ten handed down an historic fine for MSU and issued a reprimand for Michigan. Al discusses his displeasure with the ruling and MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo gives an irate response in which he calls-out the Big Ten conference. Also, hear what MSU hockey player Jagger Joshua had to say during his press conference to discuss the racial slur incident with OSU player Kamil Sadlocha, who is no longer with the Buckeyes program. And Giving Tuesday is here! Support WKAR!

Episode 2062

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin MSU Football TeamMel TuckerJim HarbaughTom IzzoMSU U of M Rivalry
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
