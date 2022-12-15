The sizzling hot Detroit Lions; Recapping the Lions win over the Vikings; Can the Lions make the playoffs?; Dan Campbell on what's going right | Current Sports | Dec. 12, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we talk all things Detroit Lions! The Lions have become one of the hottest teams in the NFL, beating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and are now winners of five of the last six games. What are the chances that Detroit can finish the year strong with four games remaining and make the postseason? Also, hear what charismatic head coach Dan Campbell has to say about what is going right for his team!
Episode 2069