portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

The sizzling hot Detroit Lions; Recapping the Lions win over the Vikings; Can the Lions make the playoffs?; Dan Campbell on what's going right | Current Sports | Dec. 12, 2022

By Al Martin
Published December 15, 2022 at 8:56 PM EST
Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions
/
Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have become one of the top storylines of the NFL.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we talk all things Detroit Lions! The Lions have become one of the hottest teams in the NFL, beating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and are now winners of five of the last six games. What are the chances that Detroit can finish the year strong with four games remaining and make the postseason? Also, hear what charismatic head coach Dan Campbell has to say about what is going right for his team!

Episode 2069

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin Detroit LionsDetroit Lions DraftDetroit Lions FootballNFLNFL Playoffs
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
