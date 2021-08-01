Detroit Lions Football

-
Detroit Lions; Jim Caldwell; Roger Goodell; Pittsburgh Steelers; Cincinnati Benglas; WKAR's Scott Pohl; Larry NassarCan you say "pay day?" "Current Sports…
-
Michigan-Michigan State Rivalry; MSU Football Expectations; Brian Lewerke; Madre London; Detroit Lions; Weekend Winners and Losers.It's a sunny day,…
-
Detroit Lions; Matthew Stafford; Monday Night Football; Eli Manning; Mark Dantonio Press Conference; Notre Dame; Brian Kelly; Ron Deleon.One question is…
-
Michael Bennett; Police Brutality and Treatment of Minorities; Detroit Lions Preview; NFL Season; Richard Kincaide; Kellie Dean; Lansing Strong For…
-
NFL Opening Weekend, Detroit Lions Victory, Matthew Stafford, Central Michigan, Justin Rogers, Weekend Winners.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin"…
-
Kyle Flood, Academic Violations, Thursday Night Football Recap, Current Sports' TV Sitdown, Deyeya Jones, Michigan State Football, Detroit Lions, and…
-
Terrell Owens, NFL Hall of Fame, Everson Griffen, Tom Brady, The Detroit Lions, Audrey Dahlgren, Throwback Thursday, and Michigan State Football.Brett…
-
The Detroit Lions lost their wild card NFL playoff game at Dallas yesterday, 24-20. A controversial penalty on the Cowboys was reversed by officials,…
-
The Detroit Lions improved to 11-4 yesterday by beating the Chicago Bears 20-14 in Chicago. With one game left to play, Detroit has secured a place in the…
-
Joe Schmidt. Yale Lary. Alex Karras. Lem Barney. Just a few of the legendary names and stories in the 2012 book "100 Things Lions Fans Should Know and Do…