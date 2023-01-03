© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Current Sports beat reporter Brendan Schabath joins the show (Covering Esports, Being an MSU journalist, chasing the play-by-play dream) | Current Sports | Dec. 21, 2022

By Al Martin
Published January 3, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST
Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 3.26.07 PM.png
Al Martin / WKAR-MSU
/
Current Sports beat reporter Brendan Schabath.

Schabath dives into the world of Esports and the grind of being a play-by-play broadcaster.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we invite beat reporter Brendan Schabath to the hour, who has covered Esports throughout this semester. Schabath discusses his love for sports journalism and how the dream of chasing a career in sports has roots in his high school career. Also, he dives into his outstanding work covering Esports throughout this semester for the show and we dive into the grind of being a play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Episode 2074

