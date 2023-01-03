Current Sports beat reporter Brendan Schabath joins the show (Covering Esports, Being an MSU journalist, chasing the play-by-play dream) | Current Sports | Dec. 21, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we invite beat reporter Brendan Schabath to the hour, who has covered Esports throughout this semester. Schabath discusses his love for sports journalism and how the dream of chasing a career in sports has roots in his high school career. Also, he dives into his outstanding work covering Esports throughout this semester for the show and we dive into the grind of being a play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Episode 2074