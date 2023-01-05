© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Current Sports Remix: Update on Damar Hamlin; Lions @ Packers to play possible winner-take-all game on SNF; Harbaugh flirting with NFL | Current Sports | Jan. 5, 2023

By Al Martin
Published January 5, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST
The Detroit Lions will play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night in what will be a possible game of MAJOR playoff implications.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you a Thursday Remix edition of the show! We provide an update concerning the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, as the story takes a positive turn. Also, there are major playoff implications for the upcoming Sunday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. And, yes, more Jim Harbaugh NFL talk. That and more!

Al Martin
