The nation reacts to the retirement of Tom Brady; MSU / Rutgers at Madison Square Garden preview; Tom Izzo presser | Current Sports | Feb. 3, 2023
The Spartans try to get a win over the Scarlet Knights at the 'World's Most Famous Arena".
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we continue to react to the retirement news of football quarterback great Tom Brady. The nation continues to digest the new sports reality. Also, the Michigan State men's basketball team will play at Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon against Rutgers. Can the Spartans shake off the loss to Purdue? Hear what head coach Tom Izzo has to say.
Episode 2094