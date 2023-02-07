© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

The nation reacts to the retirement of Tom Brady; MSU / Rutgers at Madison Square Garden preview; Tom Izzo presser | Current Sports | Feb. 3, 2023

By Al Martin
Published February 7, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST
MSG_.png

The Spartans try to get a win over the Scarlet Knights at the 'World's Most Famous Arena".

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we continue to react to the retirement news of football quarterback great Tom Brady. The nation continues to digest the new sports reality. Also, the Michigan State men's basketball team will play at Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon against Rutgers. Can the Spartans shake off the loss to Purdue? Hear what head coach Tom Izzo has to say.

Episode 2094

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin MSU BasketballMSU SpartansTom BradyMadison Square GardenRutgers Basketball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
