Tragedy at our home of Michigan State. How do we heal? How can we protect our peace? Where do we go from here? | Current Sports | Feb. 15, 2023
Arielle Anderson. Alexandria Verner. Brian Fraser. We will never forget you.
Today's Current Sports with Al Martin is one that isn't your typical show. In the unfortunate light of Monday night's tragedy on the campus of Michigan State University, Al dedicates the hour toward combing through the various emotions surrounding the shocking event. Where do we go from here as a Spartan family? How do we heal? It's time to band together, Spartans. It's time to show our strength.
Episode 2100