Current Sports with Al Martin

Tragedy at our home of Michigan State. How do we heal? How can we protect our peace? Where do we go from here? | Current Sports | Feb. 15, 2023

By Al Martin
Published February 15, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST
MSU students attend a candlelight vigil at "The Rock" on MSU's campus honoring the victims from Monday's mass shooting.
Al Martin / WKAR-MSU

Arielle Anderson. Alexandria Verner. Brian Fraser. We will never forget you.

Today's Current Sports with Al Martin is one that isn't your typical show. In the unfortunate light of Monday night's tragedy on the campus of Michigan State University, Al dedicates the hour toward combing through the various emotions surrounding the shocking event. Where do we go from here as a Spartan family? How do we heal? It's time to band together, Spartans. It's time to show our strength.

Episode 2100

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
