deadly shooting

-
UPDATED at 10:33 a.m.: President Donald Trump on Monday condemned weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio as "barbaric" attacks and crimes "against all…
-
A southwestern Michigan man who fatally shot six strangers in between picking up passengers for Uber was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with no…
-
Gov. Rick Snyder is joining President Donald Trump's call to lower Michigan and U.S. flags to half-staff through sunset on Saturday to honor the victims…
-
Police in East Lansing are investigating an off-campus shooting that killed a Michigan State University student from Texas.East Lansing police said it…