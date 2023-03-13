© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
The Big Ten Tourney begins in Chicago; MSU football loses top recruit; New ownership for Lansing Lugnuts | Current Sports | Mar. 8, 2023

Published March 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT
The Lansing Lugnuts are to be sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into news concerning a new ownership group taking over the Lansing Lugnuts minor league baseball team. Find out all the details here. Also, the Big Ten Tournament begins tonight in Chicago. Who will MSU likely play come Friday? And MSU football has a de-commitment from a pretty big recruit. But, is it being overblown?

