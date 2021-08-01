-
Indiana made enough big plays to squeak past Michigan State — again. This time, it was Justin Smith leading the way.Smith scored a career-high 24 points,…
-
Dan Dakich Tweets; Tom Izzo; MSU Men's Basketball; DeShaun Tate; College Basketball Bubble Talk; PJ Fleck.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" the…
-
MSU-UM Rivalry Game; MSU Basketball; Michigan Basketball; Derrick Walton; Nick Ward Trip; Max Gun.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" there was a…
-
MSU Basketball; UM Basketball; Super Bowl 51; DeShaun Tate; Tom Brady; Atlanta Falcons; College Basketball; NFL Hall of Fame.On today's "Current Sports…
-
MSU Men's Basketball; Rivalry Game Atmosphere; U of M Men's Basketball; Adam Biggers; Ron Deleon; Jonathan Chun.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin"…
-
MSU Men's Basketball; Purdue Basketball; NCAA Tournament; Tom Izzo; Evan Beach; Detroit Pistons.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" you know what's…
-
MSU Hockey; Tom Anastos; Tom Izzo Press Conference; Mid-Michigan High School Basketball.It's not often that there's so much heat in a January afternoon.…
-
Michigan State Men's Basketball; Joshua Langford; Omari Sankofa; Jabrill Peppers; Kurt Warner.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" things are back…
-
Detroit Lions; Jake Butt; MSU men's basketball; Detroit Pistons; Reflection Friday On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" we start the show by giving…
-
Rutgers / MSU men's basketball; Detroit Pistons; Lorenzo White Jr.; Throwback Thursday On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" we have a full recap of…