portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Suzy Merchant steps down as head coach of MSU women's basketball...the legacy she leaves behind; MSU spring football beings; Mel Tucker presser | Current Sports | Mar. 14, 2023

By Al Martin
Published March 14, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT
Suzy Merchant pic.jpg
Courtesy of Spartan Sports Network
/

Merchant steps down citing health concerns after leading MSU women's hoops for 16 seasons.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we react to the news concerning MSU women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant, who steps down citing health reasons after leading the program for 16 seasons. We share thoughts and memories on her legacy at MSU. Also, MSU spring football officially began this morning. Hear what Mel Tucker has to say about the spring football season, including open position battles on the roster.

Episode 2115

Current Sports with Al Martin MSU BasketballMarch MadnessSuzy MerchantMSU Women's BasketballMel TuckerMSU Spring Game
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
