Suzy Merchant steps down as head coach of MSU women's basketball...the legacy she leaves behind; MSU spring football beings; Mel Tucker presser | Current Sports | Mar. 14, 2023
Merchant steps down citing health concerns after leading MSU women's hoops for 16 seasons.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we react to the news concerning MSU women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant, who steps down citing health reasons after leading the program for 16 seasons. We share thoughts and memories on her legacy at MSU. Also, MSU spring football officially began this morning. Hear what Mel Tucker has to say about the spring football season, including open position battles on the roster.
Episode 2115