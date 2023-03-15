© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

David Montgomery to the Lions and what it means for Jamaal Williams; Wild NFL free agency; MSU QB Payton Thorne on open quarterback competition | Current Sports | Mar. 15, 2023

By Al Martin
Published March 15, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT
David_Montgomery.png
Creative Commons

It's a bittersweet feeling for Detroit Lions fans, who will most likely have to say goodbye to Jamaal Williams.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the big splash that the Detroit Lions have made in acquiring running back David Montgomery from the Chicago Bears. What does it mean for beloved fan favorite Jamaal Williams? Also, we bring you up-to-date with all of the NFL free agency madness that has produced so much movement this week. And hear what MSU quarterback Payton Thorne has to say from spring practice concerning the open competition for the QB1 job!

Episode 2116

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
