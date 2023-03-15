David Montgomery to the Lions and what it means for Jamaal Williams; Wild NFL free agency; MSU QB Payton Thorne on open quarterback competition | Current Sports | Mar. 15, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the big splash that the Detroit Lions have made in acquiring running back David Montgomery from the Chicago Bears. What does it mean for beloved fan favorite Jamaal Williams? Also, we bring you up-to-date with all of the NFL free agency madness that has produced so much movement this week. And hear what MSU quarterback Payton Thorne has to say from spring practice concerning the open competition for the QB1 job!

Episode 2116