portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Nashville shooting impact extends to the sports world; Are more Thursday Night Football games best for the NFL?; Jay Johnson and Keon Coleman from MSU spring football camp | Current Sports | Mar. 29, 2023

By Al Martin
Published March 30, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT
Jay_Johnson.png
MSU Athletics
/
MSU offensive coordinator Jay Johnson

Find out what's the latest coming out of MSU spring football camp.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we touch upon the Nashville school shooting, which is seeing much reaction from athletes and coaches in the sporting world. Also, are more Thursday Night Football games good for the NFL, or is it becoming too much? And hear what MSU offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson and wide receiver Keon Coleman have to say about the progression of MSU spring football.

Episode 2126

Current Sports with Al Martin MSU Football Spring GameMSU Spring GameCollege FootballMel TuckerBig Ten Football
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
