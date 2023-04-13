Previewing the Masters Tournament; LIV vs. PGA in-tournament drama; Chris Kapilovic on MSU spring football | Current Sports | Apr. 7, 2023
Who will win the Masters?
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap round 1 of the Masters and give thoughts / predictions on the field heading into the weekend. Does Tiger Woods have what it takes to make the cut? And, we dissect the PGA / LIV golf drama as players from both leagues are competing against one another this weekend. And MSU football offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has an update on spring football.
Episode 2132