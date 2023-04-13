© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Previewing the Masters Tournament; LIV vs. PGA in-tournament drama; Chris Kapilovic on MSU spring football | Current Sports | Apr. 7, 2023

By Al Martin
Published April 13, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT
The Masters

Who will win the Masters?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap round 1 of the Masters and give thoughts / predictions on the field heading into the weekend. Does Tiger Woods have what it takes to make the cut? And, we dissect the PGA / LIV golf drama as players from both leagues are competing against one another this weekend. And MSU football offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has an update on spring football.

Episode 2132

Current Sports with Al Martin MastersGolfTiger WoodsMSU Football TeamMSU Spring Football Game
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
