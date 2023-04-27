Jalen Hurts signs historic NFL deal; Does CTE now have a link to the sport of hockey?; Draymond Green gets suspended | Current Sports | Apr. 19, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the historic contract for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who becomes the highest paid player in NFL history. Also, is there a link between the brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and the sport of hockey? CTE has been in heavy conversations over the years when it comes to football and soccer, but there may be evidence that suggests that those on the ice may have have a link to the disease as well. And Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended by the NBA for stepping on the chest of Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis.

Episode 2139

