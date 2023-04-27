© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Jalen Hurts signs historic NFL deal; Does CTE now have a link to the sport of hockey?; Draymond Green gets suspended | Current Sports | Apr. 19, 2023

By Al Martin
Published April 27, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has signed the most lucrative contract in NFL history.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the historic contract for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who becomes the highest paid player in NFL history. Also, is there a link between the brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and the sport of hockey? CTE has been in heavy conversations over the years when it comes to football and soccer, but there may be evidence that suggests that those on the ice may have have a link to the disease as well. And Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended by the NBA for stepping on the chest of Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis.

Episode 2139

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
