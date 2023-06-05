Can the Detroit Tigers surprise this season?; MSU women's golf wins first NCAA Regional in program history; James Moore on the passing of former MSU defensive lineman Bobby Wilson | Current Sports | May 11, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the surprising winning stretch of the Detroit Tigers. The team is sitting in great position in the AL Central, just games out of first place. However, is it fools gold? Also, the MSU women's golf team has won its first NCAA Regional in program history. Hear what head coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll had to say about the accomplishment. And we have a special 'S.W.A.P. Meet' with former MSU football player James Moore for you. Moore addresses the unfortunate passing of his teammate Bobby Wilson.

Episode 2150