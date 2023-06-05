Lansing Community College baseball and softball in World Series; Los Angeles Lakers get swept by Denver Nuggets; What does the future hold for LeBron James? | Current Sports | May 23, 2023
Will LeBron James retire this offseason?
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the Los Angeles Lakers getting swept by the Denver Nuggets. What went wrong for the purple and gold and what does this now mean for the future of LeBron James? Also, we salute the Lansing Community College baseball and softball programs, as both are competing in the World Series bracket.
Episode 2157