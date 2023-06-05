© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Lansing Community College baseball and softball in World Series; Los Angeles Lakers get swept by Denver Nuggets; What does the future hold for LeBron James? | Current Sports | May 23, 2023

By Al Martin
Published June 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT

Will LeBron James retire this offseason?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the Los Angeles Lakers getting swept by the Denver Nuggets. What went wrong for the purple and gold and what does this now mean for the future of LeBron James? Also, we salute the Lansing Community College baseball and softball programs, as both are competing in the World Series bracket.

Episode 2157

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin Lansing Community CollegeCollege BaseballCollege SoftballLos Angeles LakersLebron James
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
