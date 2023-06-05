Lansing Community College baseball team hanging on in World Series; Denny Stolz, former MSU football coach, dies at 89; MSU football recruiting woes | Current Sports | May 30, 2023
Stolz was 126-92-2 over 21 seasons with the Spartans.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you news concerning a loss for the MSU football family. Former head coach Denny Stolz has died at the age of 89. We highlight the career of Stolz. And, has the MSU football program taken a few steps back on the recruiting trail? Also, the Lansing Community College baseball team is still in the fight for a World Series title.
Episode 2159