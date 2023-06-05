© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Lansing Community College baseball team hanging on in World Series; Denny Stolz, former MSU football coach, dies at 89; MSU football recruiting woes | Current Sports | May 30, 2023

By Al Martin
Published June 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT
Former MSU football coach Denny Stolz
MSU Athletics
/
Former MSU football coach Denny Stolz

Stolz was 126-92-2 over 21 seasons with the Spartans.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you news concerning a loss for the MSU football family. Former head coach Denny Stolz has died at the age of 89. We highlight the career of Stolz. And, has the MSU football program taken a few steps back on the recruiting trail? Also, the Lansing Community College baseball team is still in the fight for a World Series title.

Episode 2159

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin MSU footballMel TuckerLansing Community CollegeSpartan StadiumCollege Football
