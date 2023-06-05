Lonnie Walker IV breaks-out for Los Angeles Lakers in win over Golden State Warriors; Numerous athletes are getting caught-up in sports gambling violations; MSU offensive coordinator Jay Johnson | Current Sports | May 9, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the incredible fourth quarter performance of Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV during last night's win over the Golden State Warriors. Also, there seems to be more and more athletes who are getting flagged for gambling on sports. How do the major sporting higher-ups police sports betting now that it's so prevalent? And listen to what MSU offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson has to say about the preparation for the Spartans come next season.

Episode 2149