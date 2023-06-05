© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Lonnie Walker IV breaks-out for Los Angeles Lakers in win over Golden State Warriors; Numerous athletes are getting caught-up in sports gambling violations; MSU offensive coordinator Jay Johnson | Current Sports | May 9, 2023

By Al Martin
Published June 5, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT
FanDuel, DraftKings and other online gambling apps are displayed on a phone in San Francisco, Sept. 26, 2022.
Jeff Chiu
/
AP
FanDuel, DraftKings and other online gambling apps are displayed on a phone in San Francisco, Sept. 26, 2022.

Why are so many athletes getting red-flagged for gambling on sports?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the incredible fourth quarter performance of Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV during last night's win over the Golden State Warriors. Also, there seems to be more and more athletes who are getting flagged for gambling on sports. How do the major sporting higher-ups police sports betting now that it's so prevalent? And listen to what MSU offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson has to say about the preparation for the Spartans come next season.

Episode 2149

Current Sports with Al Martin Sports GamblingSports BettingLos Angeles LakersMSU Football TeamMel Tucker
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
