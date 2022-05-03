Facility for Rare Isotope Beams opens its doors to discovery

Michigan State University’s Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB), a user facility for the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science, opened its doors to discovery with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on 2 May. U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm and MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., cut the ribbon to officially mark the start of FRIB’s scientific mission. HEAR the speakers’ comments HERE:

FRIB Lab Director Thomas Glasmacher (:00)

MSU President Stanley (2:25)

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (6:40)

MSU Board of Trustees Chair Dianne Byrum (17:20)

U.S. Representative Tim Walberg (21:03)

U.S. Representative Brenda L. Lawrence (26:15)

U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin (31:03)

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (35:09)

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (41:32)

Secretary Granholm (47:56)

About 900 guests attended the ribbon-cutting to celebrate FRIB officially opening for scientific research. FRIB was completed in January, ahead of schedule and on budget. FRIB’s first scientific-user experiments start on 9 May.

MSU Today airs Saturdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 5 a.m. on WKAR News/Talk and Sundays at 8 p.m. on 760 WJR. Find "MSU Today with Russ White" on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.

