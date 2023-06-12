Recycling advocate encourages Michiganders to “Take ‘Em Back” as bottle return rate drops to 75 percent

Tom Emmerich is chief operating officer for Schupan & Sons, Inc. and president of Schupan Recycling.

Conversation highlights :

(3:08) – “It really is a very popular piece of legislation. And if you poll Michiganders today, our bottle deposit law still regularly comes in with over a 90 percent favorability rating.”

(4:53) – “Ease and convenience are so important to any recycling effort. And if that gets disrupted, it makes it easier for folks to change their behavior.”

Russ White |MSU Today / Tom Emmerich

(5:37) – “You’re talking about going from 90 plus percent to 75 percent. That’s roughly $100 million of unclaimed dimes that go to the state.”

(6:40) – “One of the beauties of our deposit system is that it creates the cleanest recycling material for the beverage industry to make new cans and bottles. When Michigan’s rate drops, that’s really impactful for the entire industry nationally in making new aluminum cans.”

(11:53) – “The best systems are ones that have good curbside programs and good deposit systems. You can have both and accomplish the goals we’re all trying to achieve.”

(13:00) – Emmerich shares his 4 E’s of a successful recycling program: Education, Ease, Efficient logistics, and Economically viable markets.

(15:05) – “We like the slogan ‘Take ‘Em Back.’ We want that to be a reminder for everyone in Michigan to take their containers back to the nearest local retailer because it’s the right thing to do. I like this phrase too: ‘It’s your lakes. It’s your roads. It’s your beaches. And it’s your dime.’ So, ‘Take ‘Em Back.’ It’s the right thing for you. It’s the right thing for the state. And it’s the right thing for the environment.”

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.

